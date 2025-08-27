Sports
Keegan Bradley Excludes Himself from Ryder Cup Picks, Focusing on Team Success
FARMINGDALE, New York — U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley confirmed on August 27, 2025, that he will not select himself for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Instead, he chose six players for the team, including Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, who were the seventh and eighth qualifiers.
Bradley announced earlier in the week that he had a “pretty good idea” of his six captain’s picks. While his own performance at the Tour Championship raised questions about whether he might include himself, he ultimately decided against it. “I was chosen to be the captain of this team, and my ultimate goal is to be the best captain I can be,” he said.
The final roster includes Thomas, Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns. These selections follow six automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.
Thomas praised Bradley’s transparency during the selection process, highlighting a shift in leadership style compared to past captains. “Keegan has been so honest and transparent,” he said. “He wants to communicate everything as well as he possibly can.”
Cameron Young, another first-time Ryder Cup participant, expressed excitement about competing for Team USA, especially on his home turf in New York. “Playing for your country is very special,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there.”
Bradley had previously indicated his belief that he still ranks among the best players in the world, which complicated his decision. Despite his personal desires, he noted that team dynamics and performances played a significant role in his selections. “These six players stepped up and played their way onto this team. I’m really proud of them,” he stated.
Reflecting on the decision, Bradley acknowledged the heavy scrutiny that comes with the captaincy. Regardless of the outcome, he will be judged by this decision as the team aims for success at the September matches.
As the Ryder Cup approaches, Bradley emphasized the importance of unity and preparation as they head into competition. “No matter what decision I make, I’m going to be defined by this decision,” he said. “If we win, it doesn’t matter what decision I make.”
Recent Posts
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City