Keegan Bradley Excludes Himself from Ryder Cup Picks, Focusing on Team Success

FARMINGDALE, New York — U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley confirmed on August 27, 2025, that he will not select himself for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Instead, he chose six players for the team, including Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, who were the seventh and eighth qualifiers.

Bradley announced earlier in the week that he had a “pretty good idea” of his six captain’s picks. While his own performance at the Tour Championship raised questions about whether he might include himself, he ultimately decided against it. “I was chosen to be the captain of this team, and my ultimate goal is to be the best captain I can be,” he said.

The final roster includes Thomas, Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns. These selections follow six automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Thomas praised Bradley’s transparency during the selection process, highlighting a shift in leadership style compared to past captains. “Keegan has been so honest and transparent,” he said. “He wants to communicate everything as well as he possibly can.”

Cameron Young, another first-time Ryder Cup participant, expressed excitement about competing for Team USA, especially on his home turf in New York. “Playing for your country is very special,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there.”

Bradley had previously indicated his belief that he still ranks among the best players in the world, which complicated his decision. Despite his personal desires, he noted that team dynamics and performances played a significant role in his selections. “These six players stepped up and played their way onto this team. I’m really proud of them,” he stated.

Reflecting on the decision, Bradley acknowledged the heavy scrutiny that comes with the captaincy. Regardless of the outcome, he will be judged by this decision as the team aims for success at the September matches.

As the Ryder Cup approaches, Bradley emphasized the importance of unity and preparation as they head into competition. “No matter what decision I make, I’m going to be defined by this decision,” he said. “If we win, it doesn’t matter what decision I make.”