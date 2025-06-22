Sports
Keegan Bradley Leads Final Round of Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands
HARTFORD, Conn. — Keegan Bradley and other top golfers are set to compete in the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship on Sunday. Bradley, who is looking for his first PGA Tour win, will tee off alongside Tommy Fleetwood, the current leader, and Russell Henley at 12:56 p.m.
The tournament, held at TPC River Highlands, has drawn significant crowds eager to support their favorites. “They say all of it,” Bradley said about the enthusiastic fanbase. “It’s funny, I try so hard to not think about playing, but they remind me every hole. Tomorrow’s the year anniversary of getting the call for the Ryder Cup, so pretty crazy that we’re a year out, but special day tomorrow, could be even better.”
The first round saw Fleetwood take a commanding lead after carding a 7-under 63, pushing him three strokes ahead of both Bradley and Henley, who are tied for second place. Jason Day trails by five strokes, sitting at 11-under.
Due to morning rain and thunderstorms, the start of round four was adjusted, and tee times were restructured so golfers would tee off in groups of three from both the first and tenth holes. Coverage of the final round will air from 1-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and CBS, with streaming available on ESPN+ starting at 10:45 a.m.
Fans can anticipate an exciting conclusion to the Travelers Championship as Bradley, Fleetwood, and Henley compete for the title and continue to impress the sizeable crowd gathered to watch these renowned players.
