Entertainment
Keeley Hazell Recalls Violent Incident In New Memoir
London, England – Actress and writer Keeley Hazell shared a shocking story from her past in her new memoir, “Everyone’s Seen My Tits,” released on August 26. In the book, Hazell recounts a violent confrontation involving her then-boyfriend, Lloyd Miller, and British soccer star Joe Cole.
The incident took place in 2006, when Cole, after a night out with teammates at the Embassy Club in London, ended up at Hazell’s parents’ home in Southeast London. Hazell and a friend had assisted the intoxicated player by putting him to bed. Unexpectedly, Miller arrived to retrieve his car keys and questioned Hazell about her night.
“I blurted out the truth; the idea of not telling him and him finding out was too much to bear,” Hazell wrote. Upon hearing that Cole was in her bed, Miller went upstairs to confront him.
“Then there was a loud bang from upstairs. We froze. There was the sound of a door opening, then voices,” Hazell described. She rushed upstairs, witnessing Miller attacking Cole. “JC was curled into a ball, his hands shielding his head as Theo circled, his fists clenched, waiting for him to get up just to knock him down again,” she recalled.
Hazell described the scene as horrific, with Cole eventually escaping. Miller later defended his actions, saying, “Man needs to learn a lesson. You don’t sleep in my girl’s bed… simple as.” The situation drew media attention, with Cole later appearing in a tabloid with a black eye.
In a recent interview, Miller expressed surprise over Hazell’s inclusion of the fight in her memoir, stating, “It happened a long time ago, I’m a changed man now.” Hazell also revealed that Miller released a sex tape of her in 2007, referring to it as an act of revenge porn.
“What he did wasn’t just humiliating — it was devastating,” Hazell wrote. “The world assumed I wanted it. The world thought I’d released it.” The memoir reflects on her transformation and the challenges she faced.
