Keenan Allen Eyes Big Game Against Raiders in Week 2 Showdown

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – September 15, 2025 – Keenan Allen is set to take the field tonight as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders in the second game of NFL’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. Allen, who returned to the Chargers this season after a brief stint elsewhere, currently ranks second in franchise history with 911 receptions and 10,598 receiving yards.

The Chargers enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, holding -185 odds compared to the Raiders’ +154 as the outright win odds. The game total is set at 46.5 points. Allen is looking to build on his impressive season opener where he caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In their season opener, the Raiders struggled against the pass, allowing 287 yards to rookie quarterback Drake Maye, despite a victory over the New England Patriots. Las Vegas ranked 20th in the NFL for yards allowed per game last season, and their defensive vulnerabilities could work to Allen’s advantage as he looks to exploit the matchup.

Last week, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert heavily targeted Allen, especially on key third downs, resulting in a notable performance. The Chargers have demonstrated a shift towards a more aggressive passing game this season, which could benefit Allen, especially as he averages 75.7 receiving yards per game during his tenure with the team.

Historically, Allen has excelled against the Raiders. Across 18 matchups, he has racked up 106 receptions for 1,178 yards and eight touchdowns. His size and experience make him a key player, particularly in the red zone, and his reliable hands can prove vital as the Chargers look to secure a crucial victory in the AFC West matchup.

Given his strong start this season and Herbert’s rising confidence in him, Allen is expected to be a focal point in the Chargers’ offense, especially as they aim to capitalize on Las Vegas’ defensive weaknesses.