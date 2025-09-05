Keenan Allen Returns to Chargers, Aims for Redemption After Bears Stint

EL SEGUNDO, CA — Wide receiver Keenan Allen is back with the Los Angeles Chargers, signing a one-year deal after a challenging season with the Chicago Bears. Allen, who had been with the Chargers since being drafted in 2013, expressed his desire to return to the team he envisioned spending his entire career with.

Last season, Allen played 15 games with the Bears, amassing 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Bears struggled, finishing with a 5-12 record. “I needed my team with me,” Allen said, referring to his family, who chose to stay in Southern California while he adjusted to a new city and team.

Despite his personal successes, Allen couldn’t help but watch the Chargers during the past season. He noted the rookie performance of Ladd McConkey, who broke several franchise records. “He had a couple more games,” Allen joked about McConkey’s achievements.

Entering free agency this year, Allen felt overlooked, admitting he was “down-played” despite his past accomplishments. After months of waiting, he was finally called back by the Chargers, just as former teammate Mike Williams announced his retirement.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh welcomed Allen’s return and praised his impact on the team’s young receivers. “The respect he has from his teammates spoke volumes,” Harbaugh said, following Allen’s election as team captain.

Allen quickly rekindled his chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert. “For me, the pitch and catch stuff has been picking up where we left off,” he said. The duo’s connection has yielded impressive statistics in previous seasons, and Allen is optimistic about their collaboration this year.

Other young players like Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris have also impressed Allen during training camp. He noted their techniques and readiness for the challenging NFL landscape. “Definitely impressed by the young guys,” Allen stated.

As the Chargers prepare for the upcoming season, Allen emphasizes his role remains crucial: “Be Keenan Allen, do what you do. Get open, catch the ball,” he said, as he aims to contribute to the team’s success and ultimately, win a Super Bowl.