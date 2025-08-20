News
Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Keeneland has postponed the ticket sales for the 2025 Fall Meet until Wednesday, August 20, at 9 a.m. ET due to an issue with their ticketing platform.
Initially scheduled for release on Tuesday morning, the sales were delayed following technical difficulties experienced by fans attempting to purchase tickets online. Keeneland expressed appreciation for the support and patience of their fans.
“We value our fans’ continued support and appreciate your patience as we work to ensure a smooth ticketing process,” Keeneland said in a statement.
Ticketing provider Etix also addressed the situation, explaining that an unexpected server issue affected the ticket purchasing experience on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, an unexpected server issue created a strain on resources, resulting in errors and delays for many patrons trying to make purchases,” the company’s statement read.
Despite the technical challenges, a limited number of customers were able to complete their transactions, and those purchases will be honored, according to Keeneland. The organization made the decision to postpone ticket sales to provide all patrons with a reliable experience.
Etix has upgraded their web servers to handle the expected traffic for Wednesday’s ticket sales. Keeneland reassured fans that they are prepared for the sale’s new launch time.
The Fall Meet is set to kick off on Friday, October 3, and will run through Saturday, October 25.
