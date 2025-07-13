Kehlani, Chrisean Rock Clash Over Blueface Comments on Social Media

LOS ANGELES, California – April 8, 2025 – Kehlani and Chrisean Rock are in a heated social media dispute following allegations regarding Blueface. The controversy began when Chrisean claimed that Kehlani revealed she had been intimate with Blueface, a notion Kehlani denies.

The feud escalated after fans noticed Kehlani unfollowed Chrisean on Instagram. In a series of posts, the two shared opposing narratives about their interactions. Kehlani explained that she had agreed to go to the gym with Chrisean last month after a church gathering, believing it was a ‘kind thing to do.’ However, she ultimately chose to unfollow Chrisean for personal reasons that she did not disclose.

Chrisean, meanwhile, asserted that during their workout, Kehlani confessed to her past intimacy with Blueface. She responded publicly on Instagram, reacting with disbelief and humor at Kehlani’s statements. “WE ARE MOTHERS OMG pls I make musicccc this is not my ballllll,” Chrisean wrote, referring to their roles as parents amidst the drama.

Chrisean also called out Kehlani, suggesting that the singer’s unfollowing was a move for attention. “You said what u said, u unfollowed me for a reaction for clout,” she stated, defending her position in the ongoing feud.

Adding fuel to the fire, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, defended Chrisean in an Instagram Live segment. She questioned Kehlani’s judgment, stating, “You let Chrisean Rock come to your house on the first meet-up.” Saffold criticized Kehlani’s intentions, implying that she was seeking attention. “You need to find some friends or somebody to play with,” she concluded, while emphasizing Blueface’s preference for women with more substance.

The feud continues to unfold online, with supporters on both sides weighing in on the controversy.