Kei Nishikori Issues Apology Amid Affair Scandal Before Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom – Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has publicly apologized following reports of a long-term extramarital affair with model Azuki Oguchi. The 35-year-old athlete’s statement came just two days after he withdrew from Wimbledon due to an ongoing injury.

Reports from the Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun revealed that Nishikori was photographed visiting Oguchi’s apartment in Japan last week, leading to uncovering their relationship, which allegedly started in 2022. Nishikori, currently ranked No. 61 in the world, faced scrutiny as he addressed this controversy shortly after withdrawing from one of tennis’s most prestigious tournaments.

In his statement, Nishikori expressed a “deep” apology to his wife, Mai Yamaguchi, and their two young children, aged four and one. He also extended apologies to tennis fans, sponsors, and various associations for the “discomfort” caused by his “dishonest behavior.”

“I deeply apologize for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me,” Nishikori stated. “Additionally, I deeply regret making my wife and children feel hurt.” He acknowledged the seriousness of his actions and committed to focusing on regaining their trust.

Allegations of the affair came to light when Oguchi’s previous boyfriend reportedly confronted her about the relationship, and Nishikori and Oguchi were seen together shortly after. Nishikori and Yamaguchi married in 2020 but began dating in 2015. He admitted his relationship with Oguchi had resumed last year, suggesting he no longer loved his wife and was with her solely for the children’s sake.

As Nishikori continues to recover from injuries that have sidelined him this season, he hopes to return to competitive tennis soon, particularly with the US Open on the horizon. Before his withdrawal from Wimbledon, the athlete had seen some success, achieving his 450th career win during the Madrid Open earlier this year. However, this scandal raises questions about his future both on and off the court.