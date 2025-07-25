Entertainment
Keith David to Star in New ‘Rick and Morty’ Spinoff Series
San Diego, CA – Keith David, renowned voice actor, will reprise his role as President Andre Curtis in a new spinoff series titled President Curtis, announced during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. This animated series is set to explore the humorous antics of the President and his quirky staff while addressing crises that typically evade Rick Sanchez’s attention.
The series, co-created by Rick and Morty‘s Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, will feature a star-studded voice cast, including Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jim Rash from Community. David expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”
President Curtis will follow the titular character and his eccentric team as they undertake unconventional missions, such as interdimensional diplomacy and paranormal investigations. As the creative minds behind the project, Harmon and Siciliano praised the character, saying, “He’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.”
Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim, affirmed the importance of the character, noting, “This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty. President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. We can’t wait for you to see it.”
As of now, the premiere date for President Curtis has not been announced. The addition of this series marks another expansion of the Rick and Morty franchise, which continues to captivate audiences with its bold storytelling and unique characters.
