Keith Olbermann Faces Backlash for Social Media Posts Against Scott Jennings

NEW YORK, NY — Keith Olbermann, former ESPN host and commentator, sparked outrage this week after directing a series of hostile posts toward CNN commentator Scott Jennings. The messages appeared on Olbermann’s social media accounts on Monday but have since been deleted.

One post included a threatening message: “You’re next motherf—er,” following Jennings’ commentary about ABC’s decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel after a brief suspension. Olbermann’s remarks came shortly after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which Jennings had previously discussed.

In his response to Jennings, Olbermann appeared to react to a discussion about Kimmel being taken off the air for remarks regarding Kirk’s death. He replied, “Now we get the fascists off real tv. That’d mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America’s Voice,” suggesting Jennings should seek alternative platforms.

The hostility did not go unnoticed. Jennings tagged FBI Director Kash Patel in a response to Olbermann’s comments, highlighting the seriousness of the threats being made. Olbermann deleted the controversial posts but continued to face backlash for his remarks.

On his social media, Olbermann previously criticized television affiliates, including those owned by Sinclair, for preempting Kimmel’s show. He expressed disdain in another post, saying, “Burn in hell, Sinclair, alongside Charlie Kirk,” indicating his frustration with the media landscape.

Kimmel himself defended against accusations from conservatives linking the suspected assailant, Tyler Robinson, to liberal ideologies. He remarked that people were trying to score political points following Kirk’s assassination. Kimmel stated, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

The conversation continues as law enforcement and officials, including Utah Governor Spencer Cox, disclose that Robinson had exhibited increasingly radical views in recent years, raising concerns among local communities.