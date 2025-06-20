Keke Palmer Dazzles in Gold at SiriusXM Event Amid Footwear Trend

New York City, NY — Keke Palmer turned heads on Wednesday with a stylish appearance in Midtown, showcasing a striking gold ensemble. The actress and musician wore a vintage gold Versace mini dress paired with eye-catching metallic platform heels.

Palmer’s outfit, styled by Molly Dickson, celebrated bold fashion choices reminiscent of early 2000s style. The gold sandals featured a razor-sharp stiletto and platform sole, complemented by a slender ankle strap. The dress was adorned with sculpted texture and Medusa buttons, capturing the light with fabric that shifted between champagne and brass.

The overall effect of Palmer’s attire felt modern and fresh, especially with her thick bracelet and pendant earrings completing the look. Her auburn hair, styled in a deep side part, and bronze makeup maintained a cohesive metallic theme.

This appearance is part of a trend for Palmer, who has embraced standout footwear throughout 2025. She has frequently been seen in bold shoes from top brands including Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin, often pairing them with vintage looks that feel intentional.

Earlier on the same day, Palmer wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli outfit paired with Dolce & Gabbana patchwork denim platforms. At a recent event, she chose a Chanel mini dress along with Femme LA‘s black patent pumps. Each choice underlines her knack for blending the old with the new.

Palmer was promoting her upcoming visual album, “Just Keke,” which is set to release this Friday, adding another layer to her busy schedule and striking fashion moments.