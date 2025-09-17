Entertainment
Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
NEW YORK, NY — Keke Palmer surprised viewers on the latest episode of Hot Ones by sharing a kiss with host Sean Evans. The episode aired on September 15, 2025, during Palmer’s promotion of her upcoming films, The Pickup and Good Fortune.
As the show wrapped up, Palmer, 32, addressed Evans, 39, mentioning a previous interview in which he called her his favorite guest. ‘I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark,’ she said.
Evans, visibly flustered, agreed, and the two shared a kiss that left the audience surprised. ‘When I’m dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot,’ he commented afterward.
This was Palmer’s third appearance on Hot Ones, having previously appeared in 2017 and 2021. During a 2023 interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Evans admitted he had a crush on Palmer, describing her as ‘very charming.’
Following the kiss, Palmer expressed her delight, saying, ‘The sparks are sparking!’ In a 2024 interview, she reacted to the news of Evans’s crush, stating, ‘I knew the vibes were vibing.’
Palmer’s latest film, The Pickup, featuring stars like Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, premiered in August. Good Fortune, her next project, is set to hit theaters on October 17. Alongside her acting endeavors, she recently released her album, Just Keke.
