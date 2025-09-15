Kelce’s Ex-Partner Stays Silent Amid Engagement Buzz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Instagram last month, fans from both the NFL and music worlds lit up social media. The couple posted a playful caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

While many celebrated the news, one person chose to remain silent: Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The model and sports broadcaster, who dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022, was approached by the Daily Mail during the House of Champions event in Los Angeles. When asked for her thoughts on the engagement, Nicole deflected with, “Oh, no, no, no. But I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though!”

Nicole’s response reflected her focus on her own brand rather than her past relationship. With over 846,000 followers on Instagram, she has built a strong presence as an influencer and sports broadcaster.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has garnered significant media attention since it became public in September 2023. Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for a Chiefs game marked the start of one of pop culture’s most talked-about romances, where she has become a regular attendee at Chiefs games and special events.

Kelce has reciprocated by attending Swift’s Eras Tour concerts around the world. He even joined her on stage during her London concert in June 2024. Their engagement was made public on August 26, 2025, as Kelce and the Chiefs continue their current NFL season.

While wedding plans are on the horizon, fans speculate about the details of the event. But Nicole appears to be steering clear of the conversation. After her split with Kelce, she has generally been quiet about her past relationship. In 2023, she shared a viral letter on Instagram encouraging women not to lose their identities in relationships, which many interpreted as a reflection on her time with Kelce.

This latest interaction hints that Nicole prefers to stay out of the spotlight surrounding Kelce and Swift, focusing instead on her own endeavors.