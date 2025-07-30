Kelley Wolf Shares Attempt to Enter Family Home Amid Divorce Drama

Park City, Utah — Kelley Wolf, public speaker and author, documented her struggle to access her family home on Instagram on July 29, two weeks after her husband dropped a restraining order against her. The post generated significant attention, especially when her 16-year-old son Jackson commented, calling her actions ‘insane.’

In her Instagram video, Kelley, 48, expressed frustration over the situation, saying, ‘I have done everything humanly possible to retrieve some basic items from my home.’ As she prepared to meet with a deputy from Summit County, she indicated that she was seeking to collect personal belongings, including cash she claimed she needed.

‘I’m sick of being treated like I’m crazy,’ Kelley said during the video, where she also mentioned a non-active restraining order and past involuntary holds. She reflected on the labels others have placed on her, adding, ‘It’s just rude, honestly.’

Kelley’s emotional recount continued as she discussed the difficulties she’s faced since her divorce from Scott Wolf, a prominent actor known for his role in ‘Party of Five.’ She attempted to enter various parts of her home, including through the garage and a window, while police presence remained to ensure peace.

The police were called to the residence at about 7:53 a.m. that day. They confirmed receiving a ‘keep the peace’ request and that Kelley expressed a desire to gather items from her home; however, she was unable to enter. The spokesperson for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated, ‘It appeared that the locks on the house had been changed.’

Kelley also brought attention to challenges in her financial situation, stating in her Instagram post that she was left with just $6. ‘I have $6 to my name. My brother supports me. Let that sink in,’ she wrote.

The former couple shares three children, and court documents indicate that Scott was granted temporary sole custody as they navigate their divorce proceedings. A recent temporary stipulated agreement includes provisions concerning custody, visitation, and communication, and also includes a social media gag order preventing them from discussing each other publicly.

Kelley concluded her video by asserting that she would not give up on her efforts to enter her home, stating, ‘I don’t back down.’ As the video ended, she mentioned that she would be ‘right back,’ indicating her persistence despite the obstacles.