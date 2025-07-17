Entertainment
Kelly Clarkson Begins Residency as Lady Gaga Returns to Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Lady Gaga will return to Las Vegas this month for her Mayhem Ball Tour, performing at T-Mobile Arena. Scheduled shows will take place on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Gaga previously enchanted audiences at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and fans are eager to see her again. As excitement builds, discussions have surfaced regarding the possibility of her performing at The Sphere, a recently opened venue in Las Vegas.
In related news, Kelly Clarkson is set to launch her own residency this weekend at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This marks a significant moment for Clarkson, who has been a notable figure in the music industry.
The entertainment scene in Las Vegas continues to thrive, with major acts like Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson drawing crowds. Both artists have strong followings, which promises an exciting summer for fans of live music.
With both residency shows and upcoming concerts, Las Vegas remains a central hub for entertainment.
Recent Posts
- US Jobless Claims Decline as Markets Await Inflation Data
- Four Sleeper Picks to Watch at The Open Championship
- Camille Kostek Enjoys Sweet Summer Moments in the Hamptons
- Retail Sales Rise Despite Tariffs Impacting Consumer Prices
- Lucid Group Updates DreamDrive Pro with Hands-Free Features
- ATP Tour Responds to Copyright Concerns from Fans
- Nuno Borges Defends His ATP Title in Bastad
- Notre Dame Football Recruits Shine as Rivals Rankings Update
- Wyndham Clark Banned from Oakmont Country Club After Locker Room Incident
- Texas Flooding: Rescues Continue Amid Renewed Storm Threats
- Tour de France Stage 12: Climbers Prepare for Haute Battle
- Celebrity Birthdays Celebrated on July 17 with Fun Facts
- Notre Dame Football Prepares for Upcoming Season and Quarterback Battle
- Delaware State Fair Returns with Music and Fun from July 17-26
- Urgent Cosmic Influences Guide Daily Actions and Emotions
- Severe Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding in Kansas City Area
- YouTube TV Offers Discounts to Former NFL Sunday Ticket Subscribers
- Marcus Lemonis Returns to TV with New Series ‘The Fixer’
- Former NFL Linebacker Bryan Braman Dies After Cancer Battle
- First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Expected This Afternoon