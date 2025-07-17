Kelly Clarkson Begins Residency as Lady Gaga Returns to Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Lady Gaga will return to Las Vegas this month for her Mayhem Ball Tour, performing at T-Mobile Arena. Scheduled shows will take place on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Gaga previously enchanted audiences at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and fans are eager to see her again. As excitement builds, discussions have surfaced regarding the possibility of her performing at The Sphere, a recently opened venue in Las Vegas.

In related news, Kelly Clarkson is set to launch her own residency this weekend at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This marks a significant moment for Clarkson, who has been a notable figure in the music industry.

The entertainment scene in Las Vegas continues to thrive, with major acts like Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson drawing crowds. Both artists have strong followings, which promises an exciting summer for fans of live music.

With both residency shows and upcoming concerts, Las Vegas remains a central hub for entertainment.