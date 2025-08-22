Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’

Hollywood, CA — Kelly Clarkson is set to premiere her new primetime series, “Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson,” on August 19, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will feature four one-hour episodes that combine live performances with personal storytelling from various music icons.

Clarkson, known for her powerful vocals and engaging personality, promises an intimate musical journey that goes beyond a usual concert experience. Each episode will provide viewers with a closer look at the artists’ careers while they perform some of their biggest hits paired with personal anecdotes.

In the inaugural episode, the Jonas Brothers will take the stage to perform their 2019 hit, “Sucker,” and discuss the joys of connecting with their fans. Other guests scheduled to appear include Latin pop star Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims, and Lizzo, who will share stories that highlight their unique journeys in the music industry.

Clarkson remarked, “There’s a story behind every song,” emphasizing the heart of the series which aims to uncover the narratives behind popular music. Each episode will give fans a front-row seat to the behind-the-scenes tales that often stay untold.

The series will air weekly on Tuesdays, with the following episodes set for August 26, September 2, and September 9. Viewers who miss the live broadcast can stream the episodes the next day on Peacock.

Additionally, Clarkson will also appear in Season 29 of “The Voice,” continuing her role as a coach alongside Adam Levine and John Legend. Preparations for her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” are also moving ahead smoothly for its seventh season.

With an exciting lineup and heartfelt engagements, “Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson” promises to be a standout addition to NBC’s summer programming.