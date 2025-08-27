Kelly Clarkson Spotted at LAX Following Ex-Husband’s Death

Los Angeles, CA — Kelly Clarkson was seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, her first public appearance since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The 43-year-old singer wore black attire and sunglasses as she navigated the airport, her expression somber.

Clarkson’s ex-husband, Blackstock, died earlier this month at the age of 48 after battling melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The couple shared two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. They were married from 2013 until their divorce was finalized in 2022, a process marked by legal disputes over finances.

Sources have reported that Clarkson is grappling with feelings of guilt regarding his death, considering the stress from their contentious divorce. “Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

During her airport visit, Clarkson was accompanied by friends but appeared downcast. She dressed simply in sweats and a V-neck top with minimal makeup. A wide-brimmed hat partially concealed her face as she walked through the terminal.

The couple’s divorce had been complicated by lawsuits and disputes over money, culminating in Clarkson agreeing to a significant settlement to Blackstock, which included a one-time payment of $1.3 million and ongoing child support. Their relationship had further frayed due to his management of her career and his involvement with her former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones.

Following Blackstock’s diagnosis with cancer, Clarkson took time off from her talk show, stating there were personal matters requiring her attention. After news of Blackstock’s death broke, a statement confirmed that he had bravely fought cancer for three years, surrounded by family at the end.

Clarkson’s emotions are now focused on her children, as she seeks to navigate this difficult period while maintaining their well-being. Insiders revealed she is trying to separate her feelings about Blackstock to better support River and Remington during this challenging time.

The revelation of Blackstock’s relationship with Jones was made public after his passing, highlighting a complex personal narrative as his legacy continues to stir public interest.