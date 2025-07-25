Entertainment
Kelly Clarkson Unveils Bold Bob Ahead of The Voice Season 29
Los Angeles, CA — Kelly Clarkson debuted a dramatic bob haircut during a promotional video for season 29 of NBC‘s The Voice, which is set to air in spring 2026.
The 43-year-old singer, known for her hits like “Since U Been Gone,” showcased her new look—styled in soft waves with a side part—while wearing a menswear-inspired outfit and bold red lipstick.
This hairstyle marks a significant change from her previous long locks, which she was seen sporting just days before during her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Clarkson teased fans with her new look, saying, “This time, we got some tricks up our sleeves. Y’all get ready.”
Clarkson returns to The Voice after stepping away in 2023 to relocate her talk show to New York City. She will join fellow coaches Adam Levine and John Legend for the upcoming season, branded as The Voice: Battle of Champions.
The format of the new season will include several twists, with each coach beginning with ten artists per team. Rounds will feature unique competitions, like the Triple Turn Competition in the Blinds, where coaches will compete for artists with the most three-chair turns.
Fans expressed excitement about Clarkson’s return and her haircut on social media. Comments flooded in with compliments: “Wait I wasn’t ready. KC lookin’ fiiine” and “Kelly is back? Well then so am I,” indicating her popularity among viewers.
As The Voice prepares for its next season, Clarkson’s transformation has sparked interest not only in her hair but also in the revamped format. New episodes will begin airing on NBC in spring 2026.
