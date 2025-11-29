Kelly Dodd Defends Daughter Amid Voicemail Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CA – Reality TV star Kelly Dodd is speaking out after a controversial voicemail she sent to her daughter, Jolie, surfaced online. The drama unfolded on November 28 when Dodd, 50, reposted two messages from a Bravo fan account defending her daughter, who is 19 years old.

The first post, which went viral, criticized those who empathized with Jolie, saying, “You clearly don’t have a teenage daughter if you feel bad for Jolie here.” The post continued to label Jolie as “a spoiled and entitled brat,” citing her luxurious lifestyle and claiming she using her parents for their benefits.

Dodd’s defense came in response to an online uproar over the voicemail, which she allegedly left for one of Jolie’s friends to pass on after Jolie blocked her on social media.

In the voicemail, Kelly confronted Jolie, saying, “You just opened a Pandora’s box. I have recordings of you screaming at your dad.” She also mentioned all the support she had provided for Jolie, including paying for her college and health insurance.

The second post Kelly reshared emphasized that family conflicts are common and shouldn’t be judged by outsiders. “All family fights and make up, no one is spared,” it read. It urged for peace between Kelly and Jolie, acknowledging the complexities of mother-daughter relationships.

Following the release of the voicemail, Kelly further criticized Jolie, accusing her of being ungrateful and siding with her father, Jim Edmonds. She claimed, “You’re a joke and so is your dad,” referring to the tensions within their family dynamics.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kelly Dodd’s representatives for additional comments on the matter.