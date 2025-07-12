Kelly Osbourne Denies Rumors About Ozzy’s Health on Instagram

Los Angeles, California — Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram on July 11 to address circulating rumors about her father, Ozzy Osbourne‘s health. In a passionate video, she clarified misinformation suggesting that the legendary musician is dying.

“There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI,” Kelly, 40, explained. She expressed her disbelief at the rumors, saying, “And it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’ What the f—- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

She went on to detail her father’s current health status, stating, “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?” The comments come amid a rise in speculation and concern over Ozzy, 76, since his Parkinson’s diagnosis and other medical issues.

Kelly also addressed past comments regarding a supposed suicide pact between her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. She noted that her mother had previously mentioned the topic in her 2007 memoir, stating they would seek physician-assisted suicide if faced with severe illness. Kelly urged fans to disregard any serious implications of such statements, calling it “bulls—” aimed at gaining attention.

In a follow-up post, she reiterated her father’s health status, stating, “Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. My dad’s not dying. Stop.” The musician has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, including a series of accidents and a fall that exacerbated his condition.

As the online speculation continues, Kelly Osbourne remains firm in her defense of her father’s well-being, decisively refuting the narratives swirling around the internet.