Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert

Birmingham, England — Kelly Osbourne announced her engagement to Slipknot musician Sid Wilson during an emotional moment at her father’s farewell concert on July 5, 2025. Osbourne shared the proposal on Instagram, capturing the reaction of her family and friends as Wilson popped the question backstage.

In the video, Wilson knelt before Osbourne, stating, ‘Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.’ Her father, Ozzy Osbourne, humorously interrupted, saying, ‘F**k off, you’re not marrying my daughter,’ leading to laughter from those present. Wilson continued, ‘Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?’

Osbourne, visibly surprised, accepted the proposal and embraced Wilson as applause erupted from the crowd. The couple, who began dating in 2022 and have a son named Sidney, have known each other for over two decades, first connecting when Wilson’s band toured with Ozzfest in 1999.

Kelly previously shared a touching tribute on Valentine’s Day 2022, calling Wilson her best friend and soulmate. ‘I can’t believe where we have ended up after 23 years of friendship,’ she wrote.

The proposal took place during what was billed as Ozzy Osbourne’s final live performance. He reunited on stage with fellow Black Sabbath members, delivering a memorable show to a crowd of around 40,000 fans. Ozzy revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2020 and recently underwent spinal surgery, making this concert a significant event in his career.

As the concert concluded, Ozzy was presented with a cake, and fireworks lit up the sky, marking the end of an era for the heavy metal legend.