Entertainment
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
New York, NY — Kelly Ripa celebrated the Fourth of July not only with fireworks but also with a heartfelt tribute to her father, Joe Ripa, on his birthday. The co-host of ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ took to Instagram on Friday to share a touching video montage filled with nostalgic family photos.
In her post, Kelly wrote, “Let’s all wish Viewers Choice winner Joe Ripa a happy birthday! We love you dad.” The montage included never-before-seen images of Joe posing with family, including her sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos.
One memorable photo showed Joe smiling with Kelly’s two sons on a vacation, while another captured a young Lola Consuelos sitting on his lap. The video also showcased Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who appeared in several throwback snapshots with his father-in-law.
Fans quickly flocked to the comments section, expressing their admiration for her family. One follower wrote, “He must be so proud of you and your family!! Happy Birthday Joe!!” Another said, “May your next trip around the sun be filled with much love and good health.”
Kelly has often credited her parents, Joseph and Esther, for nurturing her creative spirit and personality. In a 2017 interview with SJ Magazine, she remarked, “My mom and dad are the reason I am who I am today.” Despite their nurturing, Kelly’s parents were initially hesitant about her moving to New York to pursue acting.
During an interview with Anderson Cooper, she recalled their concern, saying, “My parents were like, ‘New York City? You’ll be killed. You’ll be kidnapped.’” Kelly emphasized that, despite the initial worries, her parents played a significant role in her professional growth.
In a previous conversation with Katie Couric, Kelly highlighted how her mother preferred to remain out of the public eye, even admitting that Esther was selective about what she wanted her daughter to write about in her memoir. “Get rid of that. Get rid of this. She didn’t want me to talk about her at all,” Kelly said.
Over the years, family gatherings have become an essential part of Kelly’s life. As recently as October 2022, she revealed that her parents have moved in with her and Mark after her mother underwent heart surgery.
Kelly noted, “We were kind of empty nesters and then my mom had heart surgery. So now we’re living with my parents.” She added that her mother is recovering well, showcasing her lighter side during recovery by sportily showcasing a chic new haircut.
Joe Ripa has been a significant figure in Kelly’s life, and this birthday celebration highlights the deep, affectionate family bond that has influenced her career and public persona.
