Kelly Ripa Discusses Husband Mark Consuelos’ Reluctance to Co-Host

NEW YORK, NY — Kelly Ripa recently shared insights about her husband, Mark Consuelos, and his initial hesitation to become a full-time co-host on their show, Live With Kelly and Mark. During an episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Ripa reflected on their long history working together.

Ripa, 53, explained that she and Consuelos, 53, first met 30 years ago on the soap opera All My Children. She noted that by the time he took over cohosting duties in April 2023, he had filled in as a guest host more than 100 times. ‘He was always filling in at the last minute, especially during the COVID year,’ Ripa revealed.

Despite his experience, Consuelos was initially reluctant to take on the role permanently. ‘He’s like, “No, it’s fun to do [it] once in a while,”‘ Ripa recalled. She encouraged him by highlighting the show’s shorter taping schedule compared to their past work on soap operas. ‘It’s so much easier than doing a soap. You can still have a full life,’ she said.

To maintain a healthy balance between work and their relationship, Ripa explained that they often do not see each other again after their morning tapings until dinner. ‘We need some separation. We need some mystery between us,’ she said. This separation helps keep their relationship fresh.

Ripa also joked about their on-air arguments, explaining, ‘We have arguments on the air… the audience becomes our counselors. Spoiler alert: I’m usually right.’ While Consuelos joined the show earlier this year, he has been away recently for filming commitments in Los Angeles, with celebrities filling in as co-hosts in his absence.