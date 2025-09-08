Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Unique Home Features on Talk Show

NEW YORK, N.Y. — During an episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark” on September 2, 2025, hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared quirky details about their home, including an all-black bathroom and playful dressing room names.

Ripa, 54, explained that the couple’s black bathroom features black toilet paper as a joke gift. “Somebody said that you need black toilet paper in this black bathroom,” she stated. She added that the black paper blends well, while Consuelos expressed his discomfort, saying, “It doesn’t feel normal.”

Ripa quipped about the infrequent use of the toilet, saying, “Nobody really uses that toilet,” to which Consuelos jokingly replied, “I have.” Ripa mentioned, “I like the way it looks. It blends into the wall.”

The couple also shared the playful names of their dressing rooms on set. Consuelos revealed they are called “Lucy and Desi,” with Ripa’s being ‘Lucy’ and Consuelos’ ‘Desi.’ Ripa explained, “It’s kind of cool” that Consuelos, who loves the reference, named the rooms.

Reflecting on their time together, Ripa and Consuelos discussed their three adult children, Joaquin, 22, Lola, 24, and Michael, 28. They shared snapshots from a recent family vacation, with Ripa noting their townhouse as their “favorite place on earth.”

Ripa fondly recalled her long journey with the show, celebrating her 25th season. In response to Consuelos’ comment on the seasons feeling few, Ripa remarked, “For you, it hasn’t been that many seasons!”

Although their children don’t often watch their show, Ripa humorously remarked on the audience’s enjoyment of their dynamic, saying, “People like watching their parents fight.”

Last year during a tour of their chic home, Ripa remarked, “I don’t want to sound morbid, but they’ll have to carry me out of here feet first.”