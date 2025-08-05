Entertainment
Kelly Ripa Takes Break as Guest Hosts Shine on Live
New York, NY – Kelly Ripa was absent from the daytime talk show “Live With Kelly and Mark” on Monday, August 4, allowing guest host Jackie Tohn to take the reins alongside Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. The episode was pre-recorded, showcasing Tohn’s debut as a co-host.
“Tune in tomorrow 8/4 at 9am (check ur local listies)… but only if you’re into watching me have one of the best days of my life,” Tohn posted on Instagram, teasing viewers with a lively clip of her and Consuelos making their entrance on Sunday, August 3. She humorously captioned the video, “I’M KELLY RIPA NOW* *(for tomorrow. for one day. which is tomorrow.)”
The audience reacted positively to Tohn’s performance. One fan wrote on social media, “Jackie was a great co-host!! She’s amazing! Such a natural! You must have her co-host again!!!” Another viewer praised her quick speaking style, saying, “Great show, great co-host. I found it refreshing that she could talk fast and didn’t take forever to get a story out.”
However, not all feedback was positive. Some viewers felt that Tohn’s speed made it hard to follow her commentary, while others remarked she seemed overly enthusiastic. Consuelos did not provide an explanation for Ripa’s absence, but she had been on an “annual summer vacation,” as noted by Decider. Ripa also traveled to California recently to receive the title of Disney Legend at the D23 Expo.
During her absence, Ripa’s former co-hosts, including Steve Patterson and others, filled in for Consuelos. Tohn expressed excitement about guest hosting, recalling how surprised her parents were when she shared the news with them. They are big fans of the show, she said, which made the opportunity even more special.
“I’ve wanted to host and be here and hang out forever,” Tohn shared, reflecting her enthusiasm for the experience. The co-hosting experience also led Consuelos to remember the first time he and Ripa met Tohn, which made him believe she would be a perfect fit for guest hosting.
“Live With Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays, and fans can check local listings for showtimes.
