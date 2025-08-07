Entertainment
Kelly Ripa on Vacation, Filling in Guest Hosts on Talk Show
NEW YORK, NY — Kelly Ripa is absent from Live with Kelly and Mark this week as she enjoys a summer vacation. Ripa last appeared on the show Friday, August 1, 2025, leaving her co-host Mark Consuelos to welcome a variety of celebrity guest co-hosts in her place.
Ripa, who has been a permanent co-host since 2001 and started alongside Regis Philbin, has teamed with Consuelos since 2023. Guests filling in for Ripa this week include actress Jackie Tohn, ABC news anchor David Muir, and reality TV star Carson Kressley.
During the show’s August 6 episode, Consuelos welcomed Tohn, who jokingly referred to herself as ‘Kelly Ripoff.’ ‘When Kelly and I got done meeting you, we said, “Wow, she would be a great fill-in,”‘ Consuelos said, as Tohn expressed gratitude and excitement about co-hosting.
Ripa’s absence was planned. She has had a busy schedule lately, including the premiere of her and Consuelos’ ESPN docuseries, Running with the Wolves, on July 29. The docuseries chronicles their experiences as co-owners of an Italian soccer team.
Last week, Ripa’s husband Mark also took a break from the show to work on a project in Los Angeles. While he was absent, a variety of guest co-hosts joined, leading to positive feedback from fans on social media about their performances, particularly Tohn’s.
The show is set to welcome Ripa back on Monday, August 11. She will rejoin Consuelos to discuss pop culture and current events with their audience.
