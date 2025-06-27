Kelsea Ballerini Announces Return to Australia for December 2025 Tour

SYDNEY, Australia — Country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini is making her long-awaited return to Australia in December 2025, after a seven-year absence. The multi-platinum artist will headline three major concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, presented by Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment.

The tour kicks off on December 6 at the ICC Theatre in Sydney, followed by a show at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on December 10, and concluding at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on December 13. Rising Nashville singer-songwriter Carter Faith and Australian indie-pop artist aleksiah will join Ballerini for these performances.

“It has been way too long since I have been down under. Australia has always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to hear what PATTERNS sounds like with an Aussie accent,” Ballerini said in a statement.

Ballerini’s return follows a successful 35-date arena tour in North America for her latest album, PATTERNS, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. She has received multiple accolades, including a nomination for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year, and is known for hit singles like “Miss Me More,” “I Quit Drinking,” and “half of my hometown.”

This tour marks her first Australian performances since her appearance at CMC Rocks in 2018. Ballerini has been acclaimed for her lyrical depth and powerful stage presence, and her recent work includes the short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which received positive reviews.

Carter Faith, who has garnered over 140 million global streams, made her Australian debut at CMC Rocks, while Adelaide’s aleksiah brings her breakout single “The Hit” and lively performances to the tour. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on July 1 at 2 p.m. local time, with a presale for Frontier Members starting a day earlier.

Fans are encouraged to prepare for a highly energetic and emotional experience. The tour promises to showcase exhilarating performances and the unique talents of all three artists.