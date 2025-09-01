Kelsea Ballerini to Perform Exclusive Concert in Chicago

NEW YORK, NY – August 27, 2025 – Kelsea Ballerini, a five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated country star, will perform an exclusive concert at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago on September 25, 2025. The show, hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora, promises to feature Ballerini’s classic hits and tracks from her recent album, Patterns.

This concert is set to air live on SiriusXM’s The Highway (channel 56) on October 3 at 11 a.m. ET and will be available on the SiriusXM app for on-demand streaming.

SiriusXM listeners will have a chance to attend the concert in person. A Grand Prize winner will receive a round-trip for two, including a two-night hotel stay and two VIP tickets for the event. Fans can RSVP for a chance to attend and also enter to win the trip, but must be U.S. residents aged 21 or older.

Ballerini, who gained attention with her debut single “Love Me Like You Mean It” in 2014, has a successful career marked by several accolades, including two ACM Awards and two CMA Awards. She was named a SiriusXM Highway Find at the start of her career, and has since become a prominent voice in country music.

The concert is sponsored by brands such as Almond Joy, CELSIUS Energy, and Southwest Airlines. Interested fans can find additional information about eligibility and entry details through SiriusXM.

Ballerini continues to make waves in the industry with her recent work and has been recognized by several major music awards, solidifying her place as a leading artist in country music.