Kelsey Mitchell Selected for Third Consecutive WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (July 6, 2025) — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in a joint announcement by the Fever and the WNBA today. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19.

This marks Mitchell’s third consecutive All-Star selection, as she joins teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston to represent the Fever. Clark serves as a team captain, while Boston will be a starter in the game.

Mitchell has had an impressive season, averaging 19.3 points per game and has scored in double digits in every game thus far, extending her streak to 18 games. She reached a milestone on May 28, becoming one of the fastest guards in WNBA history to score over 4,000 career points in just 238 games.

Against Dallas on June 27, she surpassed 500 career rebounds, adding to her remarkable stats. She is now among the few players in WNBA history to achieve 4,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, and 500 three-pointers made.

Mitchell’s selection highlights her contributions to the Fever franchise alongside legends like Boston and Tamika Catchings, also a three-time All-Star. The Fever organization expressed pride in having three of their players featured in the prestigious event.

Caitlin Clark’s roster selection also includes other notable players such as Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson, creating an exciting line-up for the game.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game promises to deliver thrilling basketball and showcase some of the league’s top talent, with fans eager to see Mitchell shine on the national stage once again.