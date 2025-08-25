Kelsey Mitchell Shines Amid Indiana Fever Struggles and MVP Support

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever have stumbled in the WNBA standings since star guard Caitlin Clark sustained a groin injury on July 15. However, Kelsey Mitchell‘s impressive performances have kept the team in contention. Mitchell, a three-time WNBA All-Star, is currently on pace to average 20.6 points per game this season, a career high for her.

Despite her shy demeanor, Mitchell’s talent shines through. Clark and other Fever staff members showed their support on August 22, wearing custom t-shirts emblazoned with Mitchell’s image and the words ‘MVP Mitchell’ during a game against the Minnesota Lynx. This gesture aimed to highlight Mitchell’s candidacy for the 2025 WNBA MVP award.

Mitchell commented on the support during an interview ahead of the game. ‘I can’t really explain it, from a words standpoint,’ she said. ‘I’ve always loved basketball enough to keep working at it, be my best at it.’ After the game, she added, ‘It was fun, I was very humbled… it means a lot more than people know.’

Mitchell’s teammates, including Clark, have recognized her outstanding contributions, especially after a thrilling 99-93 overtime victory against the Connecticut Sun where Mitchell scored 38 points. This performance solidified her place as a contender in the MVP race, especially as injuries have limited Clark’s time on the court.

Despite her remarkable performances, the Fever faced a setback with a 95-90 loss to the Lynx. Mitchell scored a team-high 27 points in that game but reflected on the support from her teammates, emphasizing its importance. ‘That value means everything to me,’ she stated, underscoring her loyalty to the franchise.

With the Fever sitting at 19-17 and eight games remaining, every contest is crucial for securing a playoff berth. Both Mitchell and the Fever are determined to maintain their momentum as they aim for postseason success and to elevate her MVP candidacy.