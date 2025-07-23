Kelsey Mitchell Shines at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Kelsey Mitchell stole the spotlight at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, delivering a standout performance just moments before the game tipped off. Taking the microphone, she acknowledged the crowd, saying, “We wouldn’t be here without you guys. Shoutout to you guys for making it special.”

This marks Mitchell’s third consecutive All-Star appearance, elevated to a starter due to an injury to her teammate, Caitlin Clark. Earlier on Saturday, it was confirmed that she would replace Clark, who suffered a groin injury. The game kicked off an exciting weekend filled with celebrations of women’s basketball.

While enjoying the festivities alongside fellow All-Star Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, Mitchell highlighted the significance of community and connection in basketball. “Everyone has a different walk of life…And I think basketball is just a good utilization to say that we can all do this together,” Mitchell explained.

In her eight years with the Indiana Fever, Mitchell has navigated tough times but now relishes in the franchise’s successes. She has embraced this moment not just as an individual achievement but as a tribute to her home city. “I want people to see that I love my team,” she said, emphasizing the strength of her teammates and their locker room dynamics.

Mitchell’s on-court performance further showcased her skill. She opened with a near full-court assist to A’ja Wilson, followed by a left-handed layup over Allisha Gray. By halftime, she contributed six points, one rebound, and two assists, but Team Clark was down by 22 points.

In the second half, Mitchell found her rhythm and scored 14 of her 20 total points, including a remarkable 4-point shot from almost 28 feet. Despite her impressive efforts, Team Clark ultimately lost to Team Collier, 151-131.

<p“Everybody played a big part in making this weekend what it was supposed to be,” Mitchell said after the game. She also praised the city of Indianapolis for hosting the event, saying, “Shoutout to the city of Indianapolis for putting on a great show.” This weekend was not just about the game but also about celebrating the community’s love for basketball.