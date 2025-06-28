Kelsey Plum Jokes with Referees About Caitlin Clark Technical Foul

Indianapolis, IN — During a game on June 26, the Indiana Fever faced off against the Los Angeles Sparks, suffering an 85-75 defeat. Aliyah Boston, the Fever’s center, had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but her shooting was off, going 4 of 13 from the field.

Despite the loss and her below-average performance, Boston’s season has been impressive overall. She is averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and particularly shined in her last two games with an average of 28.5 points. She is a strong candidate for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, currently ranking third in early fan voting.

Kelsey Plum, a star for the Sparks, praised Boston’s abilities after the game. “Aliyah should be an All-Star starter,” she said. “She has had a phenomenal year, extremely efficient. She’s super tough on the block; she’s strong, very skilled. She has gotten a lot better. So give a lot of credit to her.”

Earlier that same evening, Fever star Caitlin Clark, who was sidelined due to a groin injury, engaged in a humorous exchange with referees while seated on the sidelines. Plum noticed Clark’s minor sideline infraction and jokingly suggested she deserved a technical foul. The moment captured on video showed Clark animatedly discussing a call, despite not playing.

Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, had been announced as inactive before the game after experiencing groin pain. The injury, confirmed by an MRI, is separate from a previous quad strain. Coach Stephanie White indicated that Clark’s status is “day-to-day,” hinting at a return for the game against the Dallas Wings on Friday. The Fever, lacking multiple key players, relied heavily on Boston’s scoring, while Plum led the Sparks with 24 points.