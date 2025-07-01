Kelsey Plum Playfully Jabs WNBA Fan Over Caitlin Clark Shirt

LOS ANGELES, California — During a WNBA game on June 29, 2025, Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum engaged in a light-hearted exchange with a fan wearing a Caitlin Clark shirt. As the Sparks prepared to face the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena, Plum noticed the fan’s choice of attire and playfully remarked, ‘You can’t be wearing that in the gym. Do better.’

Plum then handed the fan a Sparks T-shirt, which the fan happily wore over the Clark shirt, eliciting laughter from those nearby. The cheerful moment highlights Clark’s growing popularity in the league, which has been accompanied by an increase in viewership.

Caitlin Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever, has amassed significant attention in her second season. She has recently been voted as a team captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, receiving over 1.2 million fan votes. Her impressive performances have attracted new fans to women’s professional basketball, resulting in a noticeable uptick in attendance and viewership for games.

However, during the game against the Sky, the Sparks fell short despite Plum’s standout performance, as she recorded 22 points. The Sky boasted a strong showing from Angel Reese, who contributed 24 points and 16 rebounds to secure the win, improving their record to 5-11. The Sparks’ defeat dropped them to 5-12.

Earlier in June, Clark had a humorous run-in with the officials while sidelined due to a groin injury during a game against the Sparks. Though not participating, she was seen engaging in animated discussions with the referees and playfully protesting calls, much to the amusement of fans and players alike. This exchange only adds to the spirited rivalry between the Sparks and the Fever.

Caitlin Clark’s presence continues to have a significant impact on the league, pushing the boundaries of women’s basketball visibility. Off the court, she is working on endorsement deals that further cement her status, recently featuring in a commercial for Nike’s new Kobe Bryant line. Her exclusive sneakers, themed in Fever colors, are also set for release soon.

The playful banters and competitive spirit represented by players like Plum and Clark showcase the vibrant culture surrounding the WNBA, promising more excitement ahead for fans of women’s basketball.