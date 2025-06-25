Kelsey Plum Voices Concerns About Fan Autograph Behavior

Los Angeles, CA – Kelsey Plum, guard for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, recently expressed her discomfort with fan behavior outside a hotel. As the Sparks were on the road for an away game, fans camped out for autographs, triggering Plum’s concerns about privacy and personal space.

“Don’t y’all find that kind of weird?” Plum asked her fans. “Low key, like, low key? Come on? I’m really turned off right now, I’m not going to lie.” Her response came after a fan asserted his admiration, stating she could personalize an autograph so he couldn’t resell it. Although she signed one item for him, Plum appeared uneasy with the interaction.

Plum’s feelings are understandable, especially since athletes in the WNBA are gaining more prominent recognition, partly due to Caitlin Clark‘s entry into the league in 2024. The rising popularity has led to increased scrutiny and attention, which can be unsettling for players who once could navigate public spaces more freely.

Plum’s experience highlights the evolving landscape of the WNBA, where fan engagement has surged. As Caitlin Clark’s popularity influences fans to follow other players, Plum may need to adjust to this increased visibility and attention.

Meanwhile, the WNBA continues to grow, indicating a positive trend for women’s sports, though it raises questions about fan behavior and respect. Moving forward, it’s hoped that supporters of the league can approach beloved players in a more respectful manner.