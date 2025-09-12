Sports
Kelvin Gastelum Fails to Make Weight Again for Noche UFC
San Antonio, Texas — UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has struggled with weight yet again. At the official Noche UFC weigh-ins on Friday, Gastelum tipped the scale at 191 pounds, five pounds over the limit for his middleweight bout against Dusko Todorovic.
This latest misstep marks the fourth time in Gastelum’s UFC career that he has failed to make weight. He had previously missed weight in November 2016, which caused a scheduled fight with Donald Cerrone to be canceled. This is Gastelum’s first instance of coming in overweight for a middleweight fight.
Dusko Todorovic, who was one of the last fighters to weigh in, came in at the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. It is still uncertain whether the fight will proceed at a catchweight and how much of Gastelum’s purse would be forfeited as a penalty.
All other fighters competing in the Noche UFC event successfully made weight, including featherweight main event fighters Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, who weighed in at 146 and 145.5 pounds, respectively.
The Noche UFC event is set to take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio tomorrow. Each fighter will look to make an impact within their respective divisions, particularly Gastelum, who hopes to recover from a recent unanimous decision loss to Joe Pyfer earlier this year.
Recent Posts
- Kelvin Gastelum Fails to Make Weight Again for Noche UFC
- Vikings Lose Key Linebacker Cashman to Injury for Month
- Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal After Student Killed by Authorities
- Misbah-ul-Haq Questions Pakistan Team’s Progress Ahead of Asia Cup Match
- Texas Senate Race Poll Shows Uncertainty Among Voters
- Ego Nwodim Leaves Saturday Night Live After Seven Seasons
- Marc-Andre Fleury Returns to Pittsburgh Penguins for Tryout
- Demon Slayer Sets Anime Preview Record with $11.4M Opening
- Mega Malamar Revealed for Upcoming Pokémon Game
- New Mega Malamar Unveiled Ahead of Pokémon Legends: Z-A Launch
- Zion National Park Reservations Face Local Opposition
- Fatal Frame II Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Early 2026
- Borderlands 4 Unveils New Shift Codes for Golden Keys
- Washington County Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
- Nintendo announces Metroid Prime 4 release date for December 2025
- Nintendo Direct Unveils New DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza Today
- Zohran Mamdani Embraces Democratic Socialism Amid Rising Support
- KISD Holds Final Town Hall on School Closures and Optimization Plans
- U.S. Officials Warn of Hidden Devices in Solar-Powered Infrastructure
- India-Pakistan Clash Approaches Amid Ongoing Tensions