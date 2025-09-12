Kelvin Gastelum Fails to Make Weight Again for Noche UFC

San Antonio, Texas — UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has struggled with weight yet again. At the official Noche UFC weigh-ins on Friday, Gastelum tipped the scale at 191 pounds, five pounds over the limit for his middleweight bout against Dusko Todorovic.

This latest misstep marks the fourth time in Gastelum’s UFC career that he has failed to make weight. He had previously missed weight in November 2016, which caused a scheduled fight with Donald Cerrone to be canceled. This is Gastelum’s first instance of coming in overweight for a middleweight fight.

Dusko Todorovic, who was one of the last fighters to weigh in, came in at the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. It is still uncertain whether the fight will proceed at a catchweight and how much of Gastelum’s purse would be forfeited as a penalty.

All other fighters competing in the Noche UFC event successfully made weight, including featherweight main event fighters Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, who weighed in at 146 and 145.5 pounds, respectively.

The Noche UFC event is set to take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio tomorrow. Each fighter will look to make an impact within their respective divisions, particularly Gastelum, who hopes to recover from a recent unanimous decision loss to Joe Pyfer earlier this year.