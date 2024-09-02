Politics
Kemi Badenoch Positions Herself as a Realist Candidate for Conservative Leadership
Kemi Badenoch, a candidate for leadership within the Conservative Party, has outlined her vision for the party at a campaign launch event in central London. She aims to be seen as a plain-speaking realist who can effectively challenge the Labour Party in upcoming elections.
During her address, Badenoch criticized some of her opponents, accusing them of offering ‘easy answers’ regarding immigration policies. She highlighted her commitment to understanding and addressing the long-standing issues faced by the party rather than resorting to simplistic solutions.
Badenoch specifically contrasted her approach with those of her rivals, such as Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat, who have proposed strict caps on net migration. She emphasized the need to evaluate why previous immigration targets had not succeeded, rather than merely setting new goals.
She remarked, ‘We had a cap of tens of thousands when David Cameron came in. We need to ask ourselves, why didn’t that work?’ Badenoch expressed that merely proposing numbers fails to address deeper system-level problems related to immigration.
The former business secretary also reiterated her willingness to implement stringent policies concerning crime and housing. She asserted, ‘If people don’t want their taxes to pay for foreign criminals to be in our jails or on our streets, those criminals should be removed.’
By mentioning her engineering background, Badenoch portrayed herself as someone who is grounded in reality and clear about the challenges ahead. She refused to engage in political spin and criticized past governments for ‘talking right but governing left.’
Addressing the audience, Badenoch delivered a strong message on the need for substantive action rather than mere rhetoric. She reflected on the previous Conservative government’s aim for net-zero targets, asserting that a lack of practical implementation undermined well-intentioned goals.
While leaning into her plain-speaking reputation, Badenoch emphasized that politics should be about honesty and clarity, saying, ‘For too long, politics has just been about working out what the voters want to hear and then saying it back to them.’
Her launch event attracted support from various Conservative colleagues, including Claire Coutinho, and reinforced her position among the leading candidates vying for the parliamentary nomination.
In addition to her focus on immigration and crime, Badenoch touched on cultural issues, reaffirming her active engagement with topics such as race and gender during her tenure. She asserted that confronting controversial issues was necessary and that she had effectively challenged Labour on these fronts.
