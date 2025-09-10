Ken’s Artisan Pizza Ranks 44th Best in the World

Portland, Oregon – Ken’s Artisan Pizza, a wood-fired pizzeria in Southeast Portland, has been ranked as the 44th best pizzeria in the world by a prominent Italian pizza organization. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the Teatro Mercadante in Naples, Italy.

This marks the third consecutive year that Ken’s Artisan Pizza, founded by baker Ken Forkish and now owned by Peter Kost, has made it to the Top 50 Pizza list. The list recognizes exceptional pizzerias globally, including establishments from Italy, Japan, and Brazil.

The methodology used by the Top 50 Pizza group for their rankings remains somewhat unclear. They state their rankings are based on evaluations by “anonymous inspectors.” However, the logistics of visiting every notable pizzeria worldwide raises questions about how these evaluations are conducted. It’s unclear whether Ken’s was reviewed again since chef Vincent Krone’s departure earlier this year.

Most pizzerias featured on the Top 50 list specialize in traditional Italian-style pizza, primarily wood-fired pies with authentic Italian ingredients. Italy leads the list with 41 restaurants, while top-ranked American pizzerias often claim Neapolitan style, possibly explaining why other popular places have not made the ranking.

The 2025 list is unusual as it expands to a top 104, including ties for several positions, even the top spot itself. Many pizza connoisseurs, including Ken Forkish, still hold the list in high regard.

People interested in trying Ken’s Artisan Pizza can visit Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 4:30 to 9 p.m. The restaurant, located at 304 S.E. 28th Ave., serves around 300 pizzas nightly, featuring thin, charred crusts alongside fresh salads and roasted vegetables. Earlier this year, Ken’s Artisan Pizza opened a second location in Bend, Oregon, further expanding its reach.