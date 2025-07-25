Entertainment
Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
Atlanta, Georgia – Ken Carson‘s much-anticipated ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour is rumored to be canceled, as uncertainty looms just days before its scheduled start on July 29, 2025, in Boston. Reports surfaced on July 24 that multiple venues had begun removing promotional materials from their social media pages, suggesting possible trouble ahead for the tour.
Despite the rumors, tickets for the tour remain available through various outlets, and Ken Carson has not publicly addressed the situation. This leaves fans feeling caught between hope and confusion, with some venues still actively promoting the shows.
The tour, set to visit 29 cities, is meant to support Carson’s chart-topping album ‘More Chaos,’ which was released on April 11, 2025. This album features vibrant contributions to the rage rap and trap scenes and follows Carson’s previous successful headlining tours.
Some fans have speculated that low ticket sales may be the reason behind the cancellation rumors. Reports indicate that some venues have confirmed cancellation when contacted, adding to the mounting concern among fans and industry insiders alike.
In response to the developing situation, Kurrco shared on social media that there are rumors of a potential tour featuring artists from Carson’s label, Opium, including Playboi Carti. However, this should be taken with caution, as it remains unverified. Fans eagerly await both clarity on the current tour and potential announcements for a label tour.
As it stands, there has been no official comment from Carson or his management team regarding the rumors. With the tour just days away, fans hope for a clear update soon.
