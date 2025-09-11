Ken Griffin’s Warning Signals Wall Street’s Growing Frustration with Trump

NEW YORK, NY — Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel hedge fund, has raised concerns among Wall Street’s finance leaders regarding President Donald Trump’s ongoing criticism of the Federal Reserve. In an opinion column published in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Griffin asserted that Trump’s attacks could lead to increased inflation and higher long-term interest rates.

Griffin, who is a prominent Republican donor, cautioned that Trump’s public denouncements and pressure on the Fed to ease its policies could have severe consequences. He co-authored the column with Anil Kashyap, a business professor at the University of Chicago, who echoed these sentiments by highlighting potential risks for retired Americans if inflation rises unchecked.

“These actions raise inflation expectations, increase market risk premiums and weaken investor confidence in U.S. institutions,” Griffin wrote. His comments signal a growing unrest among business leaders, who have generally remained cautious in their public critiques of the administration.

As Wall Street executives express concern privately, key figures such as the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America have emphasized the importance of the Fed’s independence. However, none have openly criticized Trump, highlighting the trepidation surrounding potential backlash.

Griffin’s position as the head of a private firm gives him more freedom to speak openly than public company CEOs, who must navigate shareholder interests. Trump’s previous criticisms of banking giants, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, add tension to the environment.

Communications advisors to top U.S. executives have indicated that many companies prefer to manage their relationships with Trump discreetly. “By and large, companies continue to conclude that the way to handle the Trump administration is quietly and privately behind the scenes,” one adviser noted.

While Griffin’s comments may embolden some on Wall Street to voice support for the Fed, the overall sentiment suggests that a revolt against Trump is unlikely. This contrasts sharply with the tech sector, where leaders like Tim Cook of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta have remained supportive of the administration.

As the situation develops, U.S. business leaders appear hesitant to engage directly with the White House, opting instead to let the Federal Reserve handle its own defense.

Griffin’s warning may serve as a turning point, but for now, it looks as though Wall Street will tread carefully.