Ken Jennings to Compete with Matt Damon on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

Los Angeles, CA — Ken Jennings, the renowned host of ‘Jeopardy!’ and its most successful contestant, is set to make a return to game show competition. This time, he will partner with actor Matt Damon in a celebrity edition of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ airing this summer.

The episode comes during the conclusion of ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 41, which wraps up at the end of July. Jennings announced the news via Instagram, where he expressed excitement about playing alongside Damon, famous for his role as a math prodigy in ‘Good Will Hunting.’ “Can’t believe I get to play with one of my generation’s great math prodigies,” Jennings wrote. “This is in the bag.”

While Jennings previously competed on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ in 2014, where he earned $100,000 for charity, this latest appearance has sparked significant buzz among fans of both shows. The 51-year-old quiz show host earlier showcased his trivia skills on ‘Wheel of Fortune‘ in 2023, where he secured $72,800 for charitable causes.

In addition to his game show appearances, Jennings is set to star in the upcoming ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ released on Netflix on July 25. He will also launch a new trivia book, ‘The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles,’ marking his first such publication in a decade. This new title is based on an online game he created.

Jennings will resume his role as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ for its 42nd season, starting in September. Reflecting on his unexpected path to hosting, Jennings noted in a previous interview, “I was 100% confident I would not get a shot at the job.” Despite his initial doubts, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

With celebrity pairings for the ‘Millionaire’ edition including notable figures like Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, the episode promises to entertain viewers while raising funds for charity. Fans are eagerly anticipating Jennings’ performance, given his trivia prowess and his chemistry with Damon, who has equally excelled in the trivia realm.

‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ airs July 23 on ABC. Fans won’t want to miss Jennings and Damon’s dynamic duo as they tackle trivia questions together for a worthy cause.