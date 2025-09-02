Ken Jennings Hosts Unique Tie Tour for Jeopardy!

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ken Jennings, the current host of Jeopardy!, shared a unique tie tour in a video posted on Instagram on September 9. In a lighthearted manner, Jennings took viewers behind the scenes to showcase his impressive collection of ties, revealing that he owns around 220 of them.

“This is Ken’s tie tour (Jeopardy!’s Version) #Jeopardy!” read the caption accompanying the video. Dressed in a suit and a purple patterned tie, Jennings humorously introduced himself, saying, “I’m Ken Jennings, and this is my crib.”

Jennings opened the door to his dressing room to exhibit his extensive collection. “This is where the magic happens, tie-wise,” he said, as he held up various ties, including his favorite floral pattern tie, which features purple flowers.

He also shared his fondness for paisley designs, noting, “Steve and I both love paisley, so there are a lot of these.” Steven Zimbelman, the show’s wardrobe manager, received a shoutout for his role in curating Jennings’ look.

In a noteworthy segment, Jennings presented the “Tie Bible,” a catalog that organizes ties into a scanner and marks them with the respective season and episode date. He emphasized the significance of the ties saying, “We have a reference here of what’s in the mix. This is how important the ties are to our work here at Jeopardy!”

Additionally, Jennings displayed a selection of Alex Trebek-era ties, which he keeps in special storage marked with an AT code. “That’s very special,” he mentioned, adding an emotional connection to the late host.

Fans expressed their admiration in the comments, with one writing, “Alex would love that you honor him in that way! ❤️” Another follower said, “I love it! You always look great.” Typifying the sentiment, a third user remarked, “I always checked out the tie Alex was wearing! Now I do the same with Ken! Love the ties!”

The anticipated Season 42 of Jeopardy! is set to premiere on September 8.