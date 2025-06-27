Ken Jennings’ Risqué Joke Steals the Show on Jeopardy!

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ken Jennings brought humor and drama to the latest episode of Jeopardy! on June 25, 2025, as he opened the show with a risqué joke that had audiences laughing. The host referenced a humorous moment from his own past while competing in the quiz show two decades ago.

Competitor Andrew Fritz, a teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, returned for his second game with a total of $14,200 from the previous day. He faced off against Kiley Campbell from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Greg Harris from Washington, D.C., as Jennings commented on Fritz being another new champion in a string of new winners.

The laughter began when Fritz buzzed in on the first clue after Jennings made a joke referencing a prior mix-up. The clue involved a gardening tool, to which Fritz answered, “What is a hoe?”, leading to Jennings quipping that it “is never correct out here.” The joke, a callback to a clue Jennings previously encountered, had the audience in stitches.

Fritz began the game somewhat rattled but managed to gain momentum after the initial joke. The first Daily Double was claimed by Campbell after the commercial break. She correctly answered, “What is Madagascar?” about a microcontinent, boosting her total to $6,800, while Fritz stood at $5,800.

During Double Jeopardy, Harris found the second Daily Double and correctly answered a question regarding fermentation. Meanwhile, Fritz continued to demonstrate his knowledge and strategic betting, ultimately leading the game heading into Final Jeopardy with $15,800.

The Final Jeopardy category was “Literary Illusions.” Only Campbell managed to provide the correct response to the clue, wagering strategically and ending the game with a total of $24,201, while the other contestants finished below her.

Campbell is set to return for her second game on June 26. After the episode, fans celebrated the light-hearted atmosphere and Jennings’ comedic timing while applauding the tense competition.