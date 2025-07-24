News
Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
New York, NY – The new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premiered on July 23, featuring celebrity contestants eager to donate substantial sums to charity. Among them were Ken Jennings and Matt Damon, who aimed high in their quest for a million dollars.
Jennings, known as the Jeopardy! champion, amazed viewers by using the “Ask the Audience” lifeline without leading them in a particular direction. While many contestants often discuss their reasoning before consulting the audience, Jennings chose a quieter approach. He confidently stated, “Ken Jennings, you are one of the best for a reason,” while facing the critical $250,000 question.
Host Jimmy Kimmel praised their strategy, noting that not revealing their thoughts helped ensure the audience’s answers were based on knowledge rather than influenced by celebrity logic. This proved successful when the audience confirmed their instinct about an animal known for ‘vertical sleeping.’
However, another pair of contestants, Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler, faced challenges after over-discussing their $32,000 question regarding pop music legends. Their indecision led to a majority audience answer of Britney Spears, resulting in an early exit from the game.
Carey reflected, “I’m so glad Ken Jennings and Matt Damon didn’t follow suit.” The episode concluded with Jennings and Damon approaching their $500,000 question, leaving fans eager for the next installment.
Viewers can tune in for more on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire at 8 p.m. ET on July 30, as contestants continue to make their marks in the game.
Recent Posts
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release