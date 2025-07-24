Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire

New York, NY – The new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premiered on July 23, featuring celebrity contestants eager to donate substantial sums to charity. Among them were Ken Jennings and Matt Damon, who aimed high in their quest for a million dollars.

Jennings, known as the Jeopardy! champion, amazed viewers by using the “Ask the Audience” lifeline without leading them in a particular direction. While many contestants often discuss their reasoning before consulting the audience, Jennings chose a quieter approach. He confidently stated, “Ken Jennings, you are one of the best for a reason,” while facing the critical $250,000 question.

Host Jimmy Kimmel praised their strategy, noting that not revealing their thoughts helped ensure the audience’s answers were based on knowledge rather than influenced by celebrity logic. This proved successful when the audience confirmed their instinct about an animal known for ‘vertical sleeping.’

However, another pair of contestants, Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler, faced challenges after over-discussing their $32,000 question regarding pop music legends. Their indecision led to a majority audience answer of Britney Spears, resulting in an early exit from the game.

Carey reflected, “I’m so glad Ken Jennings and Matt Damon didn’t follow suit.” The episode concluded with Jennings and Damon approaching their $500,000 question, leaving fans eager for the next installment.

Viewers can tune in for more on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire at 8 p.m. ET on July 30, as contestants continue to make their marks in the game.