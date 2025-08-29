Sports
Kendall Waston Fires Back at Alajuelense Ahead of Upcoming Classic
San José, Costa Rica — Kendall Waston, captain of Deportivo Saprissa, responded sharply to questions about a supposed crisis at the club during a media event this week. His comments come just days before the highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Liga Deportiva Alajuelense on August 30.
Waston was asked if he considered the current situation at Saprissa to be a crisis following their elimination from the Copa Centroamericana. He expressed doubt, stating, “If this is a crisis for us, what would it be for a team that hasn’t won a championship in years?” His remarks were perceived as a direct jab at Alajuelense, who are currently enjoying more success.
León Weinstok, a director from Alajuelense, reacted to Waston’s comments and emphasized the importance of respect when discussing rival teams. “It’s clear he was referring to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. Respect means being able to refer to the opponent clearly. We respect other teams and expect the same in return,” said Weinstok.
Meanwhile, Alajuelense’s Anthony Hernández shined in their recent victory over Antigua, helping the team advance to the next round of the Copa Centroamericana. Following the match, he noted the team’s satisfaction and shifted focus to the upcoming game against Saprissa. “We will keep fighting. Our priority is to focus on our work, not on them,” Hernández said.
Additionally, Waston remains optimistic about the match’s turnout, believing that dedicated fans will support the team despite recent struggles. He acknowledged the frustration among the fan base but encouraged loyalty, stating, “We need to give them more reasons to come to the stadium.”
Both teams are set to face off in what promises to be an intense match at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa at 8 p.m. this Saturday.
