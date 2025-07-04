Kendrick Lamar Breaks Record with ‘Luther’ on Hot Rap Songs Chart

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Kendrick Lamar has made history by setting a new record on the Hot Rap Songs chart with his latest hit, “Luther.” Released as part of his album GNX, the track has remained at number one for 27 weeks, surpassing Lamar’s previous record of 26 weeks held by “Not Like Us” from last year.

In addition to its success on the rap charts, “Luther” has also found a home atop the Billboard Hot 100, topping that chart for 13 consecutive weeks. This demonstrates the song’s wide appeal across different music genres.

The previous record-holder for the longest number one rap album was the late Pop Smoke with “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon,” which maintained its top position for 21 weeks. Now, with GNX, Lamar has established himself further in record books.

As the North American leg of the Grand National tour comes to an end, Lamar, alongside co-headliner SZA, has grossed an impressive $256 million across 23 shows in the U.S. and Canada. The tour’s average gross is an astounding $11.1 million per show, with a total of 1.1 million tickets sold.

During a recent concert in Maryland, SZA became emotional as she credited Lamar for her success. “He put me onto the biggest moment of my life. This is also the biggest moment of my life… I’m so thankful, and I’m so thankful to y’all,” she said, sharing a heartfelt moment with Lamar on stage.

SZA also opened up about her struggles with anxiety in a candid interview, revealing that her nervousness often stems from being in the spotlight. She admitted to experiencing panic attacks before performances, particularly during the tour with Lamar, stating, “I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new.” The pair’s collaborative energy has resonated with fans, amplifying the success of their performances.

Lamar’s accomplishments continue to grow as he prepares to take his tour to Europe and the U.K., with performances already scheduled for cities including Cologne, Amsterdam, and Paris.