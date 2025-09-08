Kendrick Lamar VR Experience Expands to More Platforms

Los Angeles, CA – The popular virtual reality experience, Synth Riders – Kendrick Lamar Experience, is now available on additional platforms, including Quest, Steam, and PS VR2. Previously launched exclusively for Apple Vision Pro in February, the experience coincided with Kendrick Lamar’s performance during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

The Synth Riders experience explores Lamar’s music video for the 2017 hit ‘HUMBLE.’ Players will take a virtual journey from New Orleans to Los Angeles, navigating through crowds to claim a rightful place on the throne. Kluge Interactive, the game’s developer, indicated that the experience would eventually reach other VR platforms shortly after its initial release aimed at Apple users.

At the time of launch, there were discussions regarding the partnership between Apple Music and the Super Bowl, which may have led to the timed exclusivity model. The latest updates to Synth Riders have introduced new content throughout the year. This includes the addition of songs from bands like Blur and Radiohead back in May and new power-ups in April that enhance gameplay.

The Synth Riders – Kendrick Lamar Experience is now available on platforms including Quest, Steam, and PS VR2, allowing a broader audience to engage with this immersive musical journey.