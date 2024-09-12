Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar to Headline Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This performance is expected to be his most significant to date, following a successful start to the year.
Kendrick Lamar’s recent collaboration on the track “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin has been well-received. Additionally, his diss track, “Not Like Us,” released in mid-May, has become a hit.
This will not be Kendrick Lamar’s first Super Bowl appearance; he previously performed as a special guest. Reflecting his standing in the music industry, Lamar has won 17 GRAMMY awards since launching his career in 2012.
In a statement released Sunday, Kendrick Lamar remarked, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” The halftime show is organized by Apple Music and produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins.
Kendrick Lamar’s artistic vision, deeply influenced by his love for hip-hop and culture, allows him to define and influence global cultural trends. His work extends beyond music, promising an enduring impact.
The news of Lamar headlining the halftime show coincides with the NFL season kickoff, raising curiosity among fans about a potential response from Drake, given their recent feud.
