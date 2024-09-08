Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music confirmed this exciting news on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and will be broadcasted live on Fox.

This performance marks Lamar’s second appearance at a Super Bowl halftime show, following his collaboration with artists such as Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent in 2022.

Kendrick Lamar expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” This highlights his commitment to showcasing the significance of rap music on a major platform.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, founder of Roc Nation, also praised Lamar, saying, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision.” This underlines the high expectations for Lamar’s upcoming performance.

The creative direction of the halftime show will be managed by Lamar’s company, pgLang, ensuring a unique and engaging presentation.

Previous halftime performances have included notable artists such as Usher, Rihanna, and a star-studded lineup led by Dr. Dre. These performances have consistently garnered significant viewership and critical acclaim.