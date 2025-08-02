Kendrick Lamar Launches Creative Agency Project 3

Los Angeles, CA – Kendrick Lamar has launched a new global creative agency called Project 3, expanding his production company pgLang. The announcement was made on July 31, 2025, revealing a wider vision for the company that originally started in 2020.

Project 3 Agency aims to provide a variety of creative services including brand design, creative direction, content creation, event planning, and production. This initiative is a result of pgLang’s acquisition of Frosty, an international creative studio with which pgLang has collaborated on multiple projects over the past five years.

“When pgLang launched, we introduced ourselves as an ‘at-service company.’ Inquiries poured in but we realized we needed stronger infrastructure,” Lamar explained. “Now, five years later, we are ready to share our knowledge and resources.”

The agency’s name, Project 3, reflects the classic storytelling structure: the beginning, middle, and end. The focus is to help brands build their identity in a way that fosters long-term success, rather than short-term gains.

Frosty founders Greg Stogdon and J.D. Ostrow are now executives at Project 3, continuing their partnership with pgLang. “Working with pgLang always felt different. They’ve built a network of creatives focused on elevating standards,” Stogdon stated.

To celebrate the launch, pgLang released a short film directed by Jack Begert. “Project 3 Agency represents our commitment to transforming how businesses tell their stories, ensuring their message truly inspires culture,” Lamar added.