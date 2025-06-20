Sports
Kendrick Perkins Playfully Chides Richard Jefferson on SportsCenter
Oklahoma City, OK – On Monday, Kendrick Perkins had a lighthearted moment with fellow ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson while covering Game 5 of the NBA Finals on “SportsCenter.” During the show, Perkins teasingly confronted Jefferson about a wave he received from Perkins’ wife, Vanity.
“Were you just waving at my wife?” Perkins asked, smiling at Jefferson, who was sitting next to host Scott Van Pelt. Jefferson, 44, confirmed the wave, stating, “She waved at me first.” As the banter continued, Perkins, 40, chuckled and gave Jefferson a playful swipe on the cheek.
Despite Van Pelt’s attempts to steer the conversation back to basketball, he humorously added, “Stop blowing kisses out here,” keeping the light mood alive.
This playful exchange came during a significant night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who took a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals. The matchup showcased standout performances, with league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31 points and Jalen Williams achieving a career playoff-high of 40 points.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the team’s progress, saying, “It wasn’t a perfect game at all and there’s a lot of room for growth. But our improvement from Game 4 to Game 5 was critical.” In Game 4, the Thunder secured a 111-104 victory against the Pacers, evening the series at two games each.
Looking ahead, Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Indianapolis, and if necessary, Game 7 will return to Oklahoma City on Sunday.
